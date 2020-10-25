Straight joins Western Security Bank

Tasha Straight recently joined Western Security Bank as a mortgage loan originator.

With more than 20 years banking experience, she began her career as a teller and progressed into positions of additional responsibility including personal banker and bank marketer. She is a graduate of Montana State University-Billings and the American Bankers Association School of Bank Marketing and Management, Atlanta.

Straight is an active member of the Billings Chamber of Commerce NextGen group, Billings Home Builders Association and supporter of the Billings Association of Realtors.

Her office is at 2675 King Avenue West. She may be reached at 406-371-8261 or 406-861-0939, or tstraight@westernsecuritybank.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0