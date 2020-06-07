Straus hired at Sanderson Stewart

Raegan Straus was recently hired as a full-time staff engineer in the Commercial Group at Sanderson Stewart.

Straus, who has worked for Sanderson Stewart as an intern for the past two summers and part-time during the school year, joined the Sanderson Stewart team with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Montana State University.

Sanderson Stewart is an award-winning community design firm at 1300 Transtech Way. Straus may at 869-3355.

