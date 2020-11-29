 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Streck receives CHAMPS leadership award

Streck receives CHAMPS leadership award

{{featured_button_text}}

Breann Streck, RN, BSN, senior director of clinical operations for RiverStone Health, received the Exceptional Administrative Leadership Award at the recent annual meeting of CHAMPS (Community Health Association of Mountain and Plains States). Streck oversees Clinical Informatics, the Live Well Center, Healthcare for the Homeless and rural clinics in Bridger, Joliet and Worden. She is a Certified Patient Centered Medical Home Content Expert who ensures compliance with all Patient Centered Medical Home requirements for all RiverStone Health Clinics. Streck also supervises the free, community COVID-19 testing site at 2173 Overland Ave.

Breann Streck

Streck
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News