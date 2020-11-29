Streck receives CHAMPS leadership award

Breann Streck, RN, BSN, senior director of clinical operations for RiverStone Health, received the Exceptional Administrative Leadership Award at the recent annual meeting of CHAMPS (Community Health Association of Mountain and Plains States). Streck oversees Clinical Informatics, the Live Well Center, Healthcare for the Homeless and rural clinics in Bridger, Joliet and Worden. She is a Certified Patient Centered Medical Home Content Expert who ensures compliance with all Patient Centered Medical Home requirements for all RiverStone Health Clinics. Streck also supervises the free, community COVID-19 testing site at 2173 Overland Ave.