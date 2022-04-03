Suicide Prevention Coalition honors Joan Nye

The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Yellowstone Valley recently honored Joan Nye for her decades of volunteer work in suicide prevention.

“For more than 25 years, Joan Nye has continued to make significant, conscientious efforts in suicide prevention through hard work, keen knowledge, and compassionate and empathetic focus on people,” said Mike Yakawich, former SPCYV chair in presenting the award at the coalition’s March meeting. The meeting was held in-person and via Zoom at RiverStone Health, which helps support the coalition’s work.

Nye’s son died in 1999 from suicide. She has often said that working in suicide prevention has helped her to heal. She started a survivors of suicide loss support group and led it for 20 years. The support group continues today.

An attorney, now retired, Nye helped found the Suicide Prevention Coalition in 2004 and chaired the organization in its first years. She organized the first local Out of the Darkness Walk for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. She has devoted countless hours to training people in QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) and SafeTalk suicide prevention programs. She has spoken at many local and statewide suicide prevention conferences.

For information about the work of the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Yellowstone Valley, please visit spcoalitionyv.org.

