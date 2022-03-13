Sunrisers Toastmasters Club inducts 5 new members

Sunrisers Toastmasters Club 2269 is proud to announce the induction of five new members in 2022.

The club welcomed Dylan Berget, an estate planning Attorney. Berget also serves as an Executive Officer in the Army National Guard. Majesty Thompson of Red Lodge works as a youth counselor for Yellowstone Alliance Adventures. Fellow inductees include Jake Brainard, a former collegiate soccer player who is studying to become a police officer. Julie Johnson, owner of Alpha and Omega Disaster Restoration. James Schrage, a returning member, is a business consultant and motivational speaker.

Sunrisers Toastmaster is a non-profit education club that teaches public speaking and leadership skills. Club 2269 is part of Toastmasters International. The club meets on Zoom and in person at 745 Henesta Drive on the West End. For more information call Frosty Erben at (406) 855-8900.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0