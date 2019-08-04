Sunrisers Toastmasters 2269 installed new officers for 2019-2020. The new executive committee includes Frosty Erben, president; Bob Rightmire, VP membership; Shane Morse, VP education; Bob Tambo, VP public relations, Suzanne Erben, secretary/treasurer and Jordan Neff, sargent of arms. The club also welcomed new members Elliy Phillips, Cody Gunn, Amanda Boerboom and Stuart Botwell.
In 2018-2019 Sunrisers Toastmasters was given the Distinguished Club recognition by Toastmaster International. Distinguish Club status is awarded to clubs that have 20 or more paid members throughout the year and met five or six goals of individual educational achievements
The following members were recognized for educational achievements: Russ Woerner, Suzanne Erben, Robert Rightmire, Competent Communicator Awards; Bob Tambo, Advanced Communicator Bronze Award; McLaine Heringer, Innovative Planning Level 1; Tammy Mehlhaff, Leadership Development Level 1; Shane Morse, Presentation Mastery Level 1: Bob Rightmire, Presentation Mastery Level 1&2.
Toastmasters is a nonprofit organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills to become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders.
Sunrisers Toastmasters meet at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at the Lincoln Center, room 111.
For more information, go to 2269.toastmastersclubs.org.