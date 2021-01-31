Swanz joins Hobson Insurance

Jody Swanz joined the Hobson Insurance team in Oct. of 2020. She runs a ranch in central Montana with her husband Jason and two sons, Jacob and Jackson.

Swanz and her family opened their ranch to people from all around the world as a working guest ranch and outfitting business. She is an avid outdoors-woman and enjoys hiking, hunting, team roping, and riding her horses. She also stays busy following the many activities her boys are involved including football, basketball, and track.

Prior to joining Hobson Insurance, Jody was a practicing registered nurse for 20 years graduating with a bachelor's degree from Montana State University.

Swanz enjoys being part of the Hobson community and is excited about the opportunity to work and challenge herself with a new adventure at Hobson Insurance.

