Erik Sweet, PLA, ASLA, recently joined Sanderson Stewart's Placemaking Studio as a senior landscape architect. He joins the firm with a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from Washington State University. Sweet’s work includes athletic field design, synthetic turf and track design, and landscape and irrigation design with a focus on project management and strong interdisciplinary communication. He has worked for public and private clients including school districts, youth organizations, volunteer groups and Major League Baseball.
Sanderson Stewart is located at 1300 N. Transtech Way. Sweet may be reached by calling 869-3344.