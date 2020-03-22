Szollosi named new executive director of Montana Wildlife Federation

The Montana Wildlife Federation named Frank Szollosi as its new executive director, starting in June.
Szollosi previously directed climate policy from the National Wildlife Federation’s Great Lakes office in Ann Arbor, Michigan. In that role his focus was on protecting freshwater fisheries, the outdoor economy, and sources of drinking water. He also served on NWF’s national campaigns team advocating policies that protect, restore and connect habitat such as the Land and Water Conservation Fund and defense of public lands; transforming conservation to meet new challenges; and connecting more Americans to wildlife.
Szollosi earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Utah and graduate degrees from the University of Michigan. He has extensive experience in government as both a staffer and a local elected official.
Szollosi takes over for Dave Chadwick, who served as executive director since 2013.