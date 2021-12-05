TDS donates $5,000 to the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools

As a supporter of investing in student achievement through STEM education and an advocate for educators investing in students, TDS Telecom (TDS®) is pleased to donate $5,000 to the Educator Appreciation Campaign of the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools.

TDS is currently constructing a 500-mile fiber-to-the home network in Billings, which will ultimately connect more than 40,000 homes and businesses across the community.

The Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools explores innovative ways to fund and promote academic excellence in Billings, in part by ensuring educators have access to grants and support to ensure their success. Thanks to the Foundation's efforts, thousands of Billings public school teachers deliver a quality education that helps students reach their greatest potential and become productive citizens.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0