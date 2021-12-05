 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TDS donates $5,000 to the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools

TDS donates $5,000 to the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools

Billings Education Foundation

Kelly McCandless, Billings Education Foundation Executive Director, accepts a $5,000 check from TDS’ Daron Olson, associate manager of Field Marketing, for its Educator Appreciation Campaign in Nov. 2021. Also pictured is Greg Upham, superintendent of Billings Public Schools, and Mayor Bill Cole. 

 Courtesy photo

As a supporter of investing in student achievement through STEM education and an advocate for educators investing in students, TDS Telecom (TDS®) is pleased to donate $5,000 to the Educator Appreciation Campaign of the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools.

TDS is currently constructing a 500-mile fiber-to-the home network in Billings, which will ultimately connect more than 40,000 homes and businesses across the community.

The Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools explores innovative ways to fund and promote academic excellence in Billings, in part by ensuring educators have access to grants and support to ensure their success. Thanks to the Foundation's efforts, thousands of Billings public school teachers deliver a quality education that helps students reach their greatest potential and become productive citizens.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Variant Putting Pressure on U.S. Hospitals

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News