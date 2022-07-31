 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TDS Fiber expands Billings workforce

West End Exchange Club

TDS Telecom (TDS®), which is providing TDS Fiber to Billings, donated $15,000 to the West End Exchange Club. The company is adding to its staff in Billings.

 Courtesy photo

TDS Fiber recently hired the following 17 associates in Billings as the company continues to increase its presence in the community with a total of 22 associates employed:

Roderick Cullingworth was hired as a direct sales representative; DVaughn Hayes as an associate manager of field marketing; Brett Johnson as a field service technician; Tyler Langton as a field service technician; Evan Link as a direct sales representative; Gregory Madsen as consumer retail specialist; Kyhler Mahana as a direct sales representative; Regan McMahon as a warehouse technician; Joshua Michael as a field service technician; Pete Mitchell as a direct sales representative; Justin Peeler as a consumer retail specialist; Cassie Powell as a direct sales representative; Christopher Rourk as a field service technician; David Seyler as a direct sales representative; Dynette Sparrow-Koch as a direct sales representative; Blake Teske as a field service technician; and Josh Thomas as consumer retail specialist.

 TDS Fiber continues to hire in Montana after kicking off construction on the 500-mile fiber-to-the home network across Billings in September 2021. Billings is the first city in Montana to receive a fiber optic network. When the fiber network is complete, TDS will deliver up to 2Gig internet speeds for businesses and residents.

