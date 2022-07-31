TDS Fiber expands Billings workforce

TDS Fiber recently hired the following 17 associates in Billings as the company continues to increase its presence in the community with a total of 22 associates employed:

Roderick Cullingworth was hired as a direct sales representative; DVaughn Hayes as an associate manager of field marketing; Brett Johnson as a field service technician; Tyler Langton as a field service technician; Evan Link as a direct sales representative; Gregory Madsen as consumer retail specialist; Kyhler Mahana as a direct sales representative; Regan McMahon as a warehouse technician; Joshua Michael as a field service technician; Pete Mitchell as a direct sales representative; Justin Peeler as a consumer retail specialist; Cassie Powell as a direct sales representative; Christopher Rourk as a field service technician; David Seyler as a direct sales representative; Dynette Sparrow-Koch as a direct sales representative; Blake Teske as a field service technician; and Josh Thomas as consumer retail specialist.

TDS Fiber continues to hire in Montana after kicking off construction on the 500-mile fiber-to-the home network across Billings in September 2021. Billings is the first city in Montana to receive a fiber optic network. When the fiber network is complete, TDS will deliver up to 2Gig internet speeds for businesses and residents.