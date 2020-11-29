Tedrow wins leadership award

Will Tedrow, HR director at Youth Dynamics, is a recipient of the 13th Annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Award for Human Capital Management.

The award showcases organizations and professional leaders across the world who have contributed to their organization’s success and championed improvements across their people, processes, information and technology.

Tedrow holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership and is a Certified Professional with the Society of Human Resources Management. He joined Youth Dynamics after finishing graduate school as the program manager for the Billings and Bozeman group homes.

Since 1981, Youth Dynamics, a nonprofit organization, has provided evidence-based mental and behavioral health care for kids. The organization has more than 600 employees at its 31 locations across the state and, in most cases, serve communities within 60 miles of an office.

Services include therapy, case management, family education and support, foster and respite care, mentoring, therapeutic youth home care, equine-assisted therapy, substance abuse treatment, independent living skills, as well as services in Boulder, for children with highly sexualized behaviors and/or who have committed sexual offenses.