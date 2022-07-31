 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teianna Snow has earned her opticianry certification

Teianna Snow with Bauer & Clausen Optometry has earned her American Board of Opticianry Certification.

The exam required in-field experience, in addition to extensive training in optical skills and principles. Originally from Washington, Snow has worked with Bauer & Clausen since September 2019. As a certified optician, Snow guides patients with their frame choices, while educating them about glasses care and use. She also offers adjustment and repair services, in addition to ordering glasses for patients.

Snow may be reached at Bauer & Clausen Optometry at 100 Brookshire Blvd. in Billings

