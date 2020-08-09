Ten at MSUB receive tenure, promotion

Ten faculty members and instructors at Montana State University Billings recently received tenure and promotion from the Montana Board of Regents during a meeting held earlier this summer. Upon the recommendation of Provost Melinda Arnold, then-Chancellor Dan Edelman presented the faculty members and instructors for tenure or promotion to the BOR in June. Tenure and promotion is awarded based on distinguished scholarship, teaching competency, and devoted service to the university, Billings community, and beyond.