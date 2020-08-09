You have permission to edit this article.
Ten at MSUB receive tenure, promotion

Ten faculty members and instructors at Montana State University Billings recently received tenure and promotion from the Montana Board of Regents during a meeting held earlier this summer. Upon the recommendation of Provost Melinda Arnold, then-Chancellor Dan Edelman presented the faculty members and instructors for tenure or promotion to the BOR in June. Tenure and promotion is awarded based on distinguished scholarship, teaching competency, and devoted service to the university, Billings community, and beyond.

Faculty members in their fifth year of teaching and service at MSUB are eligible to apply for rank and tenure. The following faculty members received tenure and were promoted from assistant professor to associate professor: Emily Arendt, history; Melissa Boehm, communication and theatre; Mark Earnhart, art; Lynne Fitzgerald, health and human performance; Ambrin Masood, rehabilitation and human services; Matt Queen, biological and physical science; and Lynn George, biological and physical sciences.

The following instructors at City College received tenure: Lance Mouser, general education & transfer; Heather Thompson-Bahm, business, construction & energy technology; and Victor White, nursing, health & public safety.

