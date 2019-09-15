Teton Steel of Montana and Jason Baer, safety coordinator, were recently named recipients of Governor's Safety Achievement Awards.
Categories for the awards include Small, Medium and Large employers; Public Entities; and Individuals.
Teton Steel of Montana was awarded in the Small Employer category.
Jason Baer, the organization’s safety coordinator, was awarded as an individual.
To receive a Governor's Safety Achievement Award, nominees must show they are compliant with the Montana Safety Culture Act, and that they go the extra mile in creating a safety culture in their workplace.
The awards were presented at the annual Governor's Conference on Workers’ Compensation in Big Sky.
Additionally, in 2018, Teton Steel of Montana was presented the Safety & Health Achievement Recognition Program award from the U.S. Department of Labor. The SHARP award recognizes small-business employers (250 employees on-site or less than 500 employees company-wide) who have used the free consultation services through the Safety & Health Bureau of the Department of Labor & Industry and operate an exemplary injury and illness prevention program. Teton Steel of Montana is the first business in the state to receive the recognition in 2018, and only the fourth since 2009. The business received the highest marks possible in during its evaluation and has worked more than 67,000 hours without an incident.
Teton Steel of Montana is located at 2880 Gabel Road and may also be reached by calling 259-8067.