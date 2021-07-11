The National Institutes of Health awards MSUB professors grant for science program

Queen and Obery’s project promotes STEM education through the circus and was selected for the NIH’s highly competitive Science Education Partnership Award (SEPA). The grant will extend for five years and will aid in funding the Atomic Circus as part of the Authentic Community Engagement in Science (ACES) project.

The goal of the ACES project is to help younger students and eastern Montana communities recognize and understand the pathways to future biomedical careers through exposure to STEM and biomedical concepts. To aid in this endeavor, the project has partnered with MT INBRE to provide a mobile laboratory for the traveling Atomic Circus. Collaboration with the Eastern Montana Area Health Education Center (AHEC) will aid in connecting local healthcare professionals’ experiences and stories to the curriculum of the ACES project.