Thompson joins Thompson Shaub Family Dentistry

Lisa M. Thompson, DDS , is now practicing dentistry at Thompson Shaub Family Dentistry. Thompson has been practicing dentistry in Billings since 2008.

She graduated with honors from Montana State University with a degree in cell biology and neuroscience, and University of Minnesota School of Dentistry with a doctorate of dental surgery and received the American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry Award as well as the Clinical Excellence in Prosthetics Award. Dr. Thompson has been a Certified Fastbraces Master Provider since 2016.