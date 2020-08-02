Thompson joins Thompson Shaub Family Dentistry

Lisa M. Thompson, DDS, is now practicing dentistry at Thompson Shaub Family Dentistry. Thompson has been practicing dentistry in Billings since 2008.
She graduated with honors from Montana State University with a degree in cell biology and neuroscience, and University of Minnesota School of Dentistry with a doctorate of dental surgery and received the American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry Award as well as the Clinical Excellence in Prosthetics Award. Dr. Thompson has been a Certified Fastbraces Master Provider since 2016.
Thompson Shaub Family Dentistry is located at 921 Broadwater Square and may also be reached by calling 259-2475.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.