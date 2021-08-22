 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thompson joins Town & Country Supply

Thompson joins Town & Country Supply

Meagan Thompson

Meagan Thompson

 Courtesy photo

Meagan Thompson has joined Town & Country Supply Association as the propane coordinator.

Prior to T&C, she worked in banking for 10 years with the Bank of Joliet/Bank of Red Lodge and First Interstate Bank. She also worked at Cool Water Jewelry for 12 years in production, sales, and website maintenance.

An avid outdoors enthusiast, Thompson grew up living in and just outside of Yellowstone National Park. She is the chair of the Joliet Community Center Board and a certified 4-H archery leader and instructor with Carbon County 4-H.

Thompson may be reached at 406-628-6314 or mthompson@tandcsupply.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Get Your Covid Booster Shot

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News