Three join Eide Bailly

Melissa Koch-Wittman, Nicole Wilton and Jennifer Capser recently joined Eide Bailly.

Koch-Wittman joined as marketing coordinator. She will implement the firm’s successful marketing strategy while also adapting it to suit Montana and surrounding states.

She has a master’s degree in strategic communication and public relations from Purdue University.

Koch-Wittman may be reached by calling 867-4172.

Wilton joined as a senior tax associate.

She earned a master’s degree in accountancy from University of Montana and has six years of public and governmental accounting experience.

Wilton may be reached by calling 867-4170.

Capser also joined as a senior tax manager.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from Montana State University-Billings and a master’s degree in taxation from the University of Denver. She has over 16 years of experience working with partnership, corporate and individual tax across various industries.

Capser may be reached by calling 867-4187.