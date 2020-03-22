Three join Eide Bailly

Lillian Knudsen, David Stabio and Jerome Rangitsch recently joined Eide Bailly

Knudsen joined as a tax associate. She graduated from University of Hawaii with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and recently passed all CPA exams. Knudsen may be reached at 867-4172.

Stabio joined as a tax associate. He has a master’s degree in accounting from Montana State University. Stabio may be reached at 867-4172.

Rangitsch joined as a tax senior associate. He graduated from Rocky Mountain College with a master’s degree in accountancy in 2015 and has practiced public accounting for five years. Prior to joining Eide Bailly, he worked at a Billings public accounting firm where he specialized in individual, corporate, partnership and trust tax. Rangitsch may be reached at 867-4191.

Eide Bailly is one of the top 25 CPA firms in the nation. In Billings, Eide Bailly is located at 401 N. 31st St.

Lillian Knudsen

KNUDSEN
David Stabio

STABIO
Jerome Rangitsch

RANGITSCH
