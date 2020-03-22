Three join Eide Bailly

Lillian Knudsen, David Stabio and Jerome Rangitsch recently joined Eide Bailly
Knudsen joined as a tax associate. She graduated from University of Hawaii with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and recently passed all CPA exams. Knudsen may be reached at 867-4172.
Stabio joined as a tax associate. He has a master’s degree in accounting from Montana State University. Stabio may be reached at 867-4172.
Rangitsch joined as a tax senior associate. He graduated from Rocky Mountain College with a master’s degree in accountancy in 2015 and has practiced public accounting for five years. Prior to joining Eide Bailly, he worked at a Billings public accounting firm where he specialized in individual, corporate, partnership and trust tax. Rangitsch may be reached at 867-4191.
Eide Bailly is one of the top 25 CPA firms in the nation. In Billings, Eide Bailly is located at 401 N. 31st St.