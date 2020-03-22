Three join Eide Bailly

Lillian Knudsen, David Stabio and Jerome Rangitsch recently joined Eide Bailly

Knudsen joined as a tax associate. She graduated from University of Hawaii with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and recently passed all CPA exams. Knudsen may be reached at 867-4172.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stabio joined as a tax associate. He has a master’s degree in accounting from Montana State University. Stabio may be reached at 867-4172.

Rangitsch joined as a tax senior associate. He graduated from Rocky Mountain College with a master’s degree in accountancy in 2015 and has practiced public accounting for five years. Prior to joining Eide Bailly, he worked at a Billings public accounting firm where he specialized in individual, corporate, partnership and trust tax. Rangitsch may be reached at 867-4191.

Eide Bailly is one of the top 25 CPA firms in the nation. In Billings, Eide Bailly is located at 401 N. 31st St.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0