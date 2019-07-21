Bill Norman, Kyla Lehnerz and Ryan Welsh recently joined KLJ, an engineering firm.
Norman has joined as an archaeologist. He earned a master’s degree in anthropology from the University of Montana. He has more than 10 years of archaeology experience.
Lehnerz joined as a project assistant. She earned her bachelor’s degree in communication studies from the University of Montana.
Welsh joined as an engineer. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering/bio-source engineering from Montana State University. Welsh is a professional engineer in Montana and Wyoming. He is also a member of the Wyoming Society of Professional Engineers.
KLJ plans, designs and supports infrastructure across the country such as roads, runways, pipelines and parks. For more information about KLJ, go to kljeng.com.