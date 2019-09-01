Melissa Yackley, Roshon Foran and Brian Lubinski recently joined Stockman Bank.
Yackley joined as a commercial loan officer at the King Avenue West office. Her responsibilities include developing and servicing commercial and construction loans, and assisting clients with their lending and credit needs.
Yackley brings over 14 years banking experience to the position, which includes commercial lending and business development. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. She will be an active participant in various events related to Stockman Bank.
Yackley’s office is located at 2700 King Ave. W. She may also be reached by calling 655-2728.
Foran joined as a real estate loan officer at the Grand Avenue location. Her responsibilities include assisting clients with becoming a homeowner or refinancing to consolidate debt, lower current monthly payments, or utilize their home as a tool for further investment in real estate.
Foran brings over six years of banking experience to the position, which includes commercial and consumer real estate lending. She earned her associate’s degree in arts from Miles Community College. She is active in the community, serving as a board member for the Billings Association of Realtors. She is also actively involved in the Billings Chamber and Billings HBA.
Foran’s office is at 1405 Grand Ave. She may also be reached by calling 655-3915.
Lubinski joined as a real estate loan officer at the Heights location. His responsibilities include assisting clients with their goal of becoming a homeowner or refinancing to consolidate debt, lower current monthly payments, or utilize their home as a tool for further investment in real estate.
Lubinski brings over 11 years of banking experience to the position, which includes commercial and consumer real estate lending. He most recently served as a real estate loan officer for a regional bank in Billings. He earned his bachelor's degree in business finance from the University of Montana. He will be an active participant in various activities related to Stockman Bank.
Lubinski’s office is located at 800 Main St., and he may be reached by calling 896-4834.