Abby Hernandez, Taylor Davidson and Kim Codden recently joined The Man Shop.
Hernandez has been a licensed cosmetologist for 28 years and a licensed instructor for four years.
Davidson has been a licensed cosmetologist for five years.
Codden has been a licensed cosmetologist for 22 years.
Services available at The Man Shop at 1313 Grand Ave., Suite 1, include buzz and scissor cuts; razor fades; eyebrow waxing; scalp massage; beard, goatee and mustache trims; and beard treatments.