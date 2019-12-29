{{featured_button_text}}

Abby Hernandez, Taylor Davidson and Kim Codden recently joined The Man Shop.

Hernandez has been a licensed cosmetologist for 28 years and a licensed instructor for four years.

Davidson has been a licensed cosmetologist for five years.

Codden has been a licensed cosmetologist for 22 years.

Services available at The Man Shop at 1313 Grand Ave., Suite 1, include buzz and scissor cuts; razor fades; eyebrow waxing; scalp massage; beard, goatee and mustache trims; and beard treatments.

