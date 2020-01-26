Tamara Egeland, CPA and shareholder, Kelsey Crampton, CPA, and Kendra Moran, CPA, were recently promoted at Anderson ZurMuehlen & Co., P.C.
Egeland was promoted to vice president. She has significant accounting experience in areas of compilation and review of financial statements, and her tax experience includes income tax planning and return preparation. Egeland holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration-accounting and has worked at the firm since 1998.
You have free articles remaining.
Crampton was promoted to senior manager. She has accounting experience related to financial statements, audits and tax return preparation for individuals and businesses. Crampton holds a master’s degree in accountancy and a bachelor’s degree in business management from Rocky Mountain College. She has worked at the firm since 2010.
Moran was promoted to shareholder. She is a QuickBooks ProAdvisor with a Not-for-Profit Certificate II, and has experience with tax return preparation, financial statements, audits and QuickBooks. Moran holds a master’s degree in professional accounting and a bachelor’s degree in business with an accounting option from Montana State University and has worked at the firm since 2006.