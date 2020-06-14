Three promoted at Northern Plains Resource Council

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maggie Gordon, Sydney Ausen and Caitlin Cromwell were recently promoted at Northern Plains Resource Council.

Gordon was promoted to director of mission engagement. An NPRC staffer since 2013, Gordon obtained her master’s degree in public administration from Montana State University and her bachelor’s degree in biology and environmental sciences from Gonzaga University. In her new position, Gordon will oversee external fundraising, assist the executive director in management, and oversee implementation of the organization’s five-year strategic plan.

Ausen was promoted to director of organizing and campaigns. A staff member at NPRC since 2016, Ausen earned her degree in political science and development studies from the University of Montana. In her new position, she is responsible for directing Northern Plains’ field organizing staff and coordinating work on issue campaigns.

Cromwell was promoted to deputy director of organizing and campaigns. She has a degree in English from Yale University, and has worked on Northern Plains’ staff since 2016. In her new position, Cromwell will help guide the overall work of Northern Plains’ organizing staff and direct the leadership development program.

NPRC is at 220 S. 27th St., Suite A.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0