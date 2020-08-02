Tiny Homes Celebrate Architecture Competition announces results

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The results of Celebrate Architecture, an annual design competition hosted by the Billings Architectural Association, were recently announced.

The goal of Celebrate Architecture is to showcase the design talent of local professionals through friendly competition. In showcasing local design talent, the BAA hopes to increase the public’s awareness of architecture and the role it plays in the community. The competition was open to all architects, intern architects, architecture students, designers and drafts people.

The challenge was to design a unique and beautiful tiny home, and master plan a small community with lots for six tiny homes. The site for the tiny homes is a vacant lot at the corner or North 25th Street and Sixth Avenue North.

From the 11 entries in this year’s Tiny Homes Celebrate Architecture Competition, first place was awarded to Sam Rivey, of Missoula, for the Green Homes design; second place was awarded to the team of Jeff Crouch, Jackie Bull, Casey Dorsey, Elyse Casper, Tori MacPherson and Mark Matheny, all of Missoula, for the Burrow Tiny Home Community design; and third place was awarded to James Ablondi, of Jackson, Wyoming, for The Prague House design.

To see the designs and complete results of the competition, go to aiabillings.org/home/tiny-house-competition-entries-2020.

