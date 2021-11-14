Tipton promoted at Western Security Bank

Western Security Bank announces that Tina Tipton has been promoted to assistant vice president, branch manager of the Western Center location in the Heights. She was previously the Customer Service Manager in that same location. With more than 40 years of banking experience, Tipton has also served as a teller, new accounts supervisor, a loan processor and a consumer lender.

In her new role, Tipton looks forward to building customer confidence and helping her team members grow in the banking industry. A Billings native, Tipton and her husband raised their now grown children in the community and enjoy spending time with their grandchildren and camping with family and friends.

Tipton can be reached by calling, 406-371-8322 or emailing TTipton@westernsecuritybank.com.

