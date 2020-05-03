Torske, McAnulty join Beartooth Bank

Matt Torske and Kendra McAnulty recently joined Beartooth Bank.
Torske joined as assistant vice president. He has advanced experience in the banking industry in various roles including Ag and commercial lending.
Torske may be reached by calling 294-6509 or emailing mtorske@beartoothbank.com.
McAnulty joined as a personal banker. She has 25 years of banking experience in various roles including operations, new accounts and consumer lending.
McAnulty may be reached by calling 294-6508 or emailing kmcanulty@beartoothbank.com.
