Torske, McAnulty join Beartooth Bank

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Matt Torske and Kendra McAnulty recently joined Beartooth Bank.

Torske joined as assistant vice president. He has advanced experience in the banking industry in various roles including Ag and commercial lending.

Torske may be reached by calling 294-6509 or emailing mtorske@beartoothbank.com.

McAnulty joined as a personal banker. She has 25 years of banking experience in various roles including operations, new accounts and consumer lending.

McAnulty may be reached by calling 294-6508 or emailing kmcanulty@beartoothbank.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0