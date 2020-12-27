Town & Country Supply convenience stores win Cenex STAR awards

Town & Country Supply Association convenience stores recently won summer 2020 Cenex STAR Stores awards.
Cenex mystery shoppers awarded Town & Country stores located in Billings, Hardin, and Laurel perfect scores for excellence in brand image requirements, cleanliness, safety, and customer service. The Star Store distinction is based on a 100% overall scores from Cenex’s Retail Excellence Daily Inspection.
Town & Country stores in Billings, Bridger, Hardin and Laurel have earned several STAR Stores designations between 2017 and 2020.