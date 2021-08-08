Tretin hired as mortgage loan officer at First Interstate Bank

With more than 13 years in finance, Tretin has experience in mortgage, retail banking, and financial education programming. He is a graduate of Montana State University Billings and is actively engaged in his community, currently serving as an Ambassador for the Better Off in Billings campaign through Big Sky Economic Development and the BillingsWorks Workforce Council, which seeks to attract and recruit talent to the Billings workforce. Additionally, Tretin has facilitated large- and small-group courses in financial literacy, home ownership, budgeting, credit-building, and rental counseling.