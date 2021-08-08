 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tretin hired as mortgage loan officer at First Interstate Bank

Tretin hired as mortgage loan officer at First Interstate Bank

Jerimiah Tretin has joined First Interstate Bank as a mortgage loan officer. In this role, Tretin will be responsible for originating new mortgage loans and developing and maintaining relationships.

With more than 13 years in finance, Tretin has experience in mortgage, retail banking, and financial education programming. He is a graduate of Montana State University Billings and is actively engaged in his community, currently serving as an Ambassador for the Better Off in Billings campaign through Big Sky Economic Development and the BillingsWorks Workforce Council, which seeks to attract and recruit talent to the Billings workforce. Additionally, Tretin has facilitated large- and small-group courses in financial literacy, home ownership, budgeting, credit-building, and rental counseling.

"Jerimiah comes to First Interstate with five-and-a-half years of mortgage experience and a strong background in banking and helping the local community,” said Brian Lubinski, Home Loan Mortgage Sales Manager in Billings. “We are all very excited to have Jerimiah’s experience and expertise on the team.”

Tretin can be reached at 406-255-6124 and jerimiah.tretin@fib.com.

Jerimiah Tretin

Tretin
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't say these things during a job interview

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News