Troy Krieger named to Marquis Who's Who

Drawing on over a decade of expertise in the medical field, Krieger specializes in medical laboratory science. Prior to embarking on his professional journey, he pursued an education at the Montana State University, where he obtained an Associate of Science in 2007 and, subsequently, a Bachelor of Science in biology in 2011. Krieger continued his academic efforts at the University of North Dakota, earning a post-graduate certificate in medical laboratory science in 2011, and a Master of Science in medical laboratory science in 2015.

Krieger has attained certification in leadership, clinical laboratory science and technology, laboratory management, medical laboratory science, the cytometry specialty, qualifications in laboratory safety and cytometry by the American Society for Clinical Pathology. Additionally, he has been active with several industry-related organizations, including the Golden Key National Honor Society, the American Society for Clinical Pathology, the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science and the American Society of Hematology.