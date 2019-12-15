Rachel Turitto was recently named to First Interstate’s executive team as chief human resources officer, after serving as interim human resources executive for the past seven months.
Turitto most recently served as vice president, director of human resources. In that position, she effectively developed and implemented human resource-related initiatives that supported the bank’s overall strategic goals. Turitto led the HR department through several successful acquisitions while simultaneously providing guidance and leadership in the areas of talent acquisition, employee development, compensation, benefits and human relations.
Turitto is a graduate of the University of Mary, a board member of the Associated Employers Group, and volunteers with Yellowstone County 4-H.