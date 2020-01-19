Jared Maloney and Michelle Fuss recently joined Stockman Bank Heights office at 800 Main St.
Maloney joined as vice president, commercial loan officer. His responsibilities include developing and servicing commercial and construction loans, and assisting clients with their lending and credit needs.
Maloney brings more than 20 years banking experience to the position, which includes credit analysis and business development. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business finance from Montana State University. He is also a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School. He is active in his community serving as the treasurer for the Billings Preservation Society, board member for the Heights Exchange Club and Hilands Golf Club. He also volunteers for the Billings Clinic Foundation.
Maloney may be reached at 896-4827.
Fuss has joined as assistant vice president, consumer loan officer. Her responsibilities include administering installment loans, lines of credit and home equity loan portfolios, along with assisting clients with their financial needs.
Fuss brings more than 25 years of banking experience to the position, previously serving as assistant vice president, retail bank manager for a regional bank in Billings.
Fuss is active in the community serving as a member of the Billings Heights Kiwanis Club. She also actively participates in various local fundraisers over the course of the year. She will be active in various Stockman Bank related activities.
Fuss may be reached by calling 896-4826.