Two RiverStone Health staff members honored by Montana Public Health Association

Hinz receives career achievement award

Shawn Hinz, RiverStone Health vice president of Public Health Services and Yellowstone County deputy health officer, has been selected by the Montana Public Health Association as the winner of its 2021 Career Achievement Award. This award honors a public health colleague who has committed 25 years or more to public health.

As RiverStone Health’s internal incident commander, Hinz has worked tirelessly for the past 18 months to lead all pandemic-related initiatives, including testing, quarantine and isolation, employee responses and vaccination.

She began her public health career more than 30 years ago as a social worker with family health services, then ultimately became vice president of public health services.

Hinz holds a master’s degree in public health from the University of Montana and has encouraged other staff members to pursue that degree at UM.

She serves on the boards of United Way of Yellowstone County and the Continuum of Care. She is a past president of the Montana Public Health Association and was key to developing the Healthy By Design coalition of Yellowstone County that conducts the Community Health Assessment and produces the Community Health Improvement Plan every three years.