US Bank senior mortgage loan officer receives honors

Kimberly MacDonald, senior mortgage loan officer at US Bank Home Mortgage, recently achieved the "Legends of Possible" status for the seventh consecutive year. This recognition is the awarded to the top mortgage loan officers at US Bank Home Mortgage based on top mortgage production and outstanding customer service for the year of 2020. MacDonald offers many loan products such as conventional, FHA, VA and construction. She may be reached at 406-655-1699 or by email at Kimberly.macdonald@usbank.com. Her office is at 6 24th Street West.

