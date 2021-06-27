Valley Credit Union supports Student Matinee Series with $20,000 Sponsorship

Valley Credit Union announces the 10th consecutive renewal of its $20,000 sponsorship of Alberta Bair Theater’s Student Matinee Series for its upcoming 2021-22 season. This sponsorship helps the theater bring in top talent to perform as a part of the education program for students of all grade levels throughout the region.

“Creating opportunities for our youth to learn and grow within the community is something our credit union is proud to support,” said Brandon Scala, senior vice president of business development at Valley Credit Union. “The enrichment these performances bring extends beyond the stage and directly into our schools and community gathering spaces, uniting and inspiring us all.”

The Student Matinee Series serves public, private, and home schools — as well as the general public. These programs are specifically designed with students in mind, and each show is recommended for specific grade levels ranging from pre-kindergarten to grade 12. Through the funds and support provided by Valley and the community, the theater can offer a more complete program, from scheduling quality productions and offering discounted rates for students, to providing study guides with specific program information that links back to classroom curriculum, discussion questions regarding the production’s content, and activities to enhance everyone’s time at the theater.

Valley has a long history of supporting ABT with sponsorship beginning in 2012.

