Jackie Van Noy recently joined Eide Bailly LLP as an associate in the business outsourcing and strategy department.
Van Noy earned an associate’s degree in business administration from Northwest Community College in Powell, Wyoming in 2017, and a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Wyoming in 2018. Additionally, Van Noy has two years of prior accounting experience.
In her role at Eide Bailly, she assists clients with various accounting and payroll needs.