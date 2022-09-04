VanHoose joins Sanderson Stewart

Sanderson Stewart, an award-winning community design firm founded in Billings is pleased to announce that Hayden VanHoose has recently joined the team as a Project Engineer working in the Residential Group. Hayden holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas at Tyler. He joins the firm after having gained valuable, applicable professional experience in both Texas and Colorado before moving to Billings. Sanderson Stewart is headquartered in Billings with additional offices in Bozeman, Montana, Fort Collins, Colorado, and satellite team members in Missoula and Helena, Montana, Twin Falls, Idaho, and Ashland, Oregon.