Verhasselt joins DOWL

Andy Verhasselt recently joined DOWL’s Billings transportation group as an engineering technician.
He will support the team’s regional civil engineering work with drafting and design of roads; municipal water and sewer systems; and dam, irrigation, and structural projects. He has over 15 years of experience in the construction and engineering industry with a drafting and design degree from the MSU College of Technology and a business degree from MSUB.
Verhasselt is a Certified Autodesk Professional and uses AutoCAD, Civil 3D and other design software to deliver dynamic designs, computations, laser scan processing, GIS research and presentations.
DOWL is at 222 N. 32nd St., No. 700.
