Vicars earns Certified Financial Planner certification
Michael J Vicars, Wealth Management Banker with U.S. Bank in Billings, has earned the Certified Financial Planner certification. Individuals who choose to pursue this certification follow a rigorous curriculum established by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) and are among a select group of professionals in the financial services industry.  

Vicars works in partnership with his clients to identify their financial needs and establish goals, develop personalized financial plans and provide ongoing consultation.

He has been a member of the U.S. Bank team for 10 years. He works at the U.S. Bank office at 303 N. Broadway in Billings. Vicars may be reached at 406-657-8086.

Vicars

Vicars

 courtesy photo
