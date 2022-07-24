 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia Bain joins High Plains Architects

Virginia Bain has joined High Plains Architects as the office manager. She graduated with a Legal Secretary Business Certificate in New Jersey and has experience in the industry having worked for an architecture firm in Philadelphia that specializes in zoo architecture and zoo exhibits. Upon moving to Montana, Bain worked with the Billings School District before joining High Plains Architects. Since her arrival in Big Sky Country she has discovered her love for the great outdoors.

Virginia Bain

