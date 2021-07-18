Vision Net announces new CFO

Vision Net, Inc., a Montana-based telecommunications solution provider, today announced the addition of Bob Terwilliger in the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this newly created position, Terwilliger will oversee the firm’s financial affairs, providing strategic financial and operational leadership.

Terwilliger brings deep experience to the position, having held previous CFO roles at MRL Equipment Co., Janicki Bioenergy, Provitro Biosciences and Ryzex, Inc. Early in his career, Terwilliger worked in the telecommunications industry for firms including Sprint, Nextel International, GST Telecommunications and Birch Telecommunications, noting that this was in the early days of mobile technology.

“It’s exciting to come full circle and re-enter the field at yet another significant juncture,” Terwilliger said. “The emergence of AI, 5G and other nascent technologies promises impressive changes in the telecommunications space in the coming years.”

