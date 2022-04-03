Visit Billings receives Adrian Award

Visit Billings along with Sunshine & Bourbon, Visit Billings’ creative agency of record, won bronze in the Integrated Marketing Campaign category in the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International’s (HSMAI) Adrian Awards. The awards ceremony was held in Boca Raton, Florida on March 30, 2022.

“Visit Billings and the Billings Chamber of Commerce are proud of the continued gains the local tourism industry has realized in the pandemic recovery,” said Executive Director of Visit Billings Alex Tyson, IOM, CATP. “Congratulations to all of our stakeholders, tourism partners, Visit Billings staff, Sunshine & Bourbon, and specifically to Aly Eggart the Visit Billings Leisure Marketing, Sales, and Social Media Manager who manages the leisure market for the destination. Go Billings!”

The following is a brief excerpt of the Visit Billings/Sunshine & Bourbon entry: Billings is Montana’s Trailhead because visitors can forge a path in any direction that leads to awesome adventure. As Visit Billings began planning its 2021 spring/summer campaign, destination analysts had reported that 34% of Americans were planning trips in anticipation of COVID-19 vaccine availability.

Interest in leisure trips to smaller communities and mountain destinations was 43% among this group, and national parks and road trips at 54%. This was encouraging for Billings, with its small-town charm, abundance of outdoor adventure and its proximity to Yellowstone National Park, one of the top spots along Billings’ Great American Road Trip that encourages families to explore all of the iconic locales of Billings and its surroundings. Overall, the campaign successfully reached key performance indicators for landing page visits and visitor requests.

HSMAI is the industry’s leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. For 64 years, the Adrian Awards have spotlighted excellence in hospitality advertising, digital marketing, and public relations. This year’s competition focused on capturing the incredible work done by hotels, destination marketing organizations like Visit Billings, and their agency partners to get the country traveling again while showcasing safety and security in welcoming visitors back to their cities.

Visit Billings is the destination marketing and management organization for Billings managing the State Lodging Facility Use Tax (CVB) and Tourism Business Improvement District (BTBID) funding for the destination. Visit Billings is managed by the Billings Chamber of Commerce.

