Visit Southeast Montana announces new executive board

Visit Southeast Montana announces the new executive board of directors for FY23. Sabre Moore, chair, represents Carter County; Jessica Malone, vice-chair, represents Powder River County; Morgan Belveal, secretary-treasurer, represents Musselshell County; and Jeff Ewelt, past-chair, represents Yellowstone County.

Other members of the Visit Southeast Montana board of directors include Beth Epley (Fallon County); Vicki Leesburg, Amber Malenovsky and Angela Mendoza (Custer County); Norma Trent (Musselshell County); Glenn Heitz (Prairie County); Kevin Kooistra (Yellowstone County); Randy Schoppe and Jamie Redger (Big Horn County) Eva Grimes (Carter County); and Kathy McLane and Teresea Olson (Dawson County).

The Board also includes ex-officios John Laney of Miles City Chamber of Commerce/Convention Visitors Bureau (CVB); Brian Smith of Montana/Dakota Bureau of Land Management; Alyson Eggart of Visit Billings CVB; James Hill of National Park Service – Powder River Group; Brian Burky of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park – Region 7.

The Visit Southeast Montana tourism geographical region includes the Crow and Northern Cheyenne reservations plus 13 counties.

Jessica Malone

Jeff Ewelt

