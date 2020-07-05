Visit Southeast Montana elects new Executive Committee members

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Visit Southeast Montana board of directors recently elected new members to its Executive Committee.

Jeff Ewelt, executive director of ZooMontana was elected as chair. Ewelt has served on the Visit Southeast Montana board since 2014 and has served as vice chair since 2018.

Sabre Moore, executive director of the Carter County Museum, was elected vice-chair. Moore has been a part of the Southeast Montana board since 2017 and is currently serving as secretary/treasurer.

Jessica Malone was elected secretary/treasurer. Malone has been serving on the Visit Southeast Montana board since 2018. Malone is an enrolled agent in the accounting industry by trade with a passion for language, travel, tourism and history. She currently serves as treasurer of the Powder River Chamber of Commerce & Ag and the president of the Powder River Historical Society.

Dale Galland, co-owner of Prairie Unique in Terry, moved from chair to past chair. Galland has served as chair since July 2018, and has served on the board of directors since 2011.

