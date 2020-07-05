Vogele promoted at Stockman Bank

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Randy Vogele has been promoted to vice president, Billings Ag market manager. He will oversee the Ag department for all six Stockman Bank Billings area locations. His responsibilities include developing and managing new and existing agricultural loan relationships, as well as assisting clients with their lending and credit needs.

Vogele has been with Stockman Bank since 2017. He brings over 20 years of banking experience to the position, which includes agriculture and commercial lending, customer relations and business development. He was previously a vice president, ag/commercial loan officer for the Stockman Bank's downtown location.

Vogele earned his bachelor’s degree in business from Montana State University. He is actively involved in the community serving as a member of the NILE executive board and the Billings area Special Olympics.

Vogele’s office is located at 2700 King Ave. W. and he may also be reached at 406-655-2469.

