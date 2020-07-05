Vondra earns Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael Vondra, financial adviser at Edward Jones, has achieved the professional designation of Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor.

Vondra successfully completed the CRPC Professional Education Program from the Denver-based College for Financial Planning. Those who complete the program, pass a final exam, and sign a code of ethics and disclosure form earn the CRPC designation.

The advanced training program focuses on the pre- and post-retirement needs of individuals. Study topics include principles of retirement planning, sources of retirement income, employer-sponsored plans, deferred compensation plans, plan distributions, investment strategies during retirement and planning for incapacity, disability and long-term care.

