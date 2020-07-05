Vondra earns Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designation

Vondra earns Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designation

{{featured_button_text}}

Michael Vondra, financial adviser at Edward Jones, has achieved the professional designation of Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor.

Vondra successfully completed the CRPC Professional Education Program from the Denver-based College for Financial Planning. Those who complete the program, pass a final exam, and sign a code of ethics and disclosure form earn the CRPC designation.

The advanced training program focuses on the pre- and post-retirement needs of individuals. Study topics include principles of retirement planning, sources of retirement income, employer-sponsored plans, deferred compensation plans, plan distributions, investment strategies during retirement and planning for incapacity, disability and long-term care.

Michael Vondra

VONDRA
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News