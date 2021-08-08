Vondra Named president of Billings Downtown Rotary Club

John Vondra of the financial services firm Edward Jones was recently accepted the position of President of the Billings Downtown Rotary Club 999.
"I share the firm's philosophy that we shouldn't just work in the communities where we establish our offices - we should live in those communities, and we should contribute to those communities," Vondra said. "I hope I can make a difference, even if it is a small one, by giving my time and energy to Rotary."
Vondra's office is at 1645 Parkhill Drive, Suite 5, Billings.
Vondra and Branch Office Administrators Ann Marie Binkley and Michele Sanchez can be reached at 406-252-4511. You may also visit Vondra's website at www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/john-vondra.