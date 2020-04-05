Vondra qualifies for Edward Jones leaders conference

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

John Vondra, financial adviser at Edward Jones, has qualified for Edward Jones' Financial Adviser Leaders Conference planned to take place in May at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in St. Louis.

The conference recognizes and celebrates financial advisers who are among the leaders in the financial services firm and provides important industry updates, best practices and ideas to help them serve more individual investors in their communities.

Vondra was among 800 financial advisers who qualified out of the firm's more than 18,000 financial advisers in the U.S. and Canada.

