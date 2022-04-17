Wagner, Hedge make '22 Barron's top 1,200 financial advisor list

Charles “C.B.” Wagner , CFP, CIMA, CRPC, CPFA, managing director, wealth management advisor, global institutional consultant, and retirement benefits consultant and Joshua J. Hedge , CFP, CFA, managing director, wealth management advisor and global institutional consultant with Anderson Hedge Wagner Kienitz & Associates at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management have been recognized on the 2022 Barron's “Top 1200 Financial Advisors” list.

The rankings are based on data provided by around 6,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. Things considered in the rankings include: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work.